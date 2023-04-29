Home Nation

SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Justice Gangopadhyay was asked to reassign the West Bengal school jobs scam case to another judge after examining a report on his interview to a news channel on the matter.

Published: 29th April 2023

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Friday, in a suo motu sitting, stayed the order passed by Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directing the secretary general in the apex court to provide him by midnight the transcription of the interview which was placed before a Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud-led bench. 

Justice Gangopadhyay was asked to reassign the West Bengal school jobs scam case to another judge after examining a report on his interview with a news channel on the matter.

Justice Gangopadhyay had passed the impugned order hours after the SC directed the acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta HC to reassign the case pertaining to the school job-for-bribe scandal from the bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay to another judge. A bench of justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said the order that was passed by the HC judge was not “proper.”

The bench also directed the Secretary General of the court to communicate the stay order to the Calcutta HC Registrar General.

“For the sake of transparency, I direct the Secretary General of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to produce before me the report and the official translation of the interview given by me in media and the affidavit of the Registrar General of this Court in original, forthwith by 12 midnight today.

This is required for the sake of transparency. I will be waiting in my chamber till midnight to get the two sets in original placed before the honourable judges of the Supreme Court,” Justice Gangopadhyay said in a suo motu matter.

A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha had passed the said order pursuant to perusing the authenticated transcripts of the comments made by Calcutta HC judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay about the proceedings in the West Bengal school job for a bribe.

“We direct the acting chief justice of Calcutta HC to reassign the pending proceedings in the case to some other judge of the HC,” the order had said. The order was passed in a plea by TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee against the Calcutta HCs order directing to take Kuntal Ghosh, a suspended TMC leader in custody and asking CBI and ED to question TMC general secretary Banerjee in the scam case. 

Direction based on judges’ news channel Interview 

The Supreme Court passed the direction based on its analysis of the transcription of the interview pertaining to the West Bengal school jobs scam case which Justice Gangopadhyay had granted to a Bengali news channel in September last year

