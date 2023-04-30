Home Nation

Gas leak leaves 11 people dead, several ill in Punjab's Ludhiana

Police said the casualties comprise five females and six males. Two boys aged 10 and 13 are among the 11 who died in the incident, they said.

Published: 30th April 2023 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Security and other Emergency Services personnel with an ambulance at the site after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area, in Ludhiana district, Sunday, April 30, 2023. ( Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

LUDHIANA: 11 people died and several were taken ill after a gas leak incident in the Giaspura area in this Punjab district on Sunday, police said.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, police said, adding that the area has been sealed while a fire brigade and an ambulance have been deployed there.

A 50-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the site.

Police said the casualties comprise five females and six males. Two boys aged 10 and 13 are among the 11 who died in the incident, they said.

An NDRF official said it was yet to be found which gas caused the deaths.

"We will check it first then we will let you know," the official said in a response to a query.

As it was a thickly-populated area, the immediate priority was to evacuate people from the place, the official further said.

The source of the leakage and the type of the gas are yet to be ascertained, they added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the incident was very painful and added that all possible help is being provided.

"The incident of a gas leak in the Giaspura area of Ludhiana is very painful. Teams of police, district administration and NDRF are present on the spot. Every possible help is being provided..," Mann said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Anjan Kumar, whose family members have died in the incident, said, "This was a poisonous gas leak. Three of the bodies have turned blue," while another local resident said that five members of her family members remain unconscious.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Ludhiana Ludhiana Gas leak gas leak
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp