Centre says gig workers covered by social security code

However, the specific provisions of the code relating to gig workers are yet to come into effect.

Published: 03rd August 2023 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

The centre on Thursday confirmed that gig workers are covered under its "Code on Social Security", but the relevant provisions are yet to 'come into force'.

It was in 2020 that the government had come out with a draft policy seeking to include gig and platform workers -- such as those working for Uber and Zomato -- within the social security code, an umbrella legislation that integrates nine different laws related to labour welfare and rights.

"The definition of ‘gig worker’ or ‘platform worker’ has been provided in the Code on Social Security, 2020," said Labour and employment minister Bhupender Yadav today in the Rajya Sabha. "The provisions under the Code relating to gig workers and platform workers are yet to come into force."

The Code on Social Security, 2020 provides for framing of suitable social security schemes for gig workers and platform workers on matters relating to life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, etc.

It takes its provisions from nine laws related to labour welfare and rights such as 'The Employees Compensation Act, The Employees State Insurance Act, The Maternity Benefit Act, The Building and Other Construction Workers Cess Act and The Unorganized Workers’ Social Security Act'.

The Code also provides for setting up a Social Security Fund. One of the sources of fund, is contribution from aggregators and platforms amounting to between 1 to 2% of annual turnover subject to the limit of 5% of the amount paid or payable by an aggregator to such workers.

Yadav said, for now, there is no welfare scheme specifically for gig workers, but "any scheme notified by the centre for gig and platform workers may be wholly funded by the centre, or partly by the centre and partly by the states, or wholly funded by the contributions of the aggregators, or any other combination.

