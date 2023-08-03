Modi dials Naveen, firms up BJD support in Parliament

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik enjoy a good political rapport, though the BJD differs from the BJP on many issues in the state. Amid persisting suspense over Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) support to the Centre against the Opposition’s no-confidence motion, a call was reportedly made by Modi on Tuesday morning to the Odisha CM. That brought smiles back on BJP MPs’ faces. The BJD agreed to support the BJP-led NDA government against the no-trust motion, which would be tabled in the Lok Sabha possibly on August 8, a source in BJD said.

A top source in BJP, speaking to this newspaper, confirmed the Modi-Naveen communication. “It changed the entire scenario. Patnaik has spoken to his party colleagues about issuing a three-line whip to support the government against the no-confidence motion as well as the Bill replacing the Delhi ordinance.“Both these leaders enjoy tremendous rapport with each other, which is above party politics. Both of them are development-oriented politicians. The BJD is now against the no-confidence motion and also supports the government on the Delhi ordinance,” said a senior BJD functionary.

Sources said the Modi-Patnaik conversation lasted a few minutes. The BJD support came even though both these parties in Odisha are against each other on certain issues. The good news for the BJP came as disruptions over the Manipur issue continued to rock the Lok Sabha for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday. Speaker Om Birla skipped the proceedings on Wednesday to express his displeasure over the conduct of the Opposition and treasury benches alike.

YSRCP member Midhun Reddy and BJP member Kirit Solanki, who are on the panel of chairpersons, chaired the proceedings in Lok Sabha which saw vociferous protests over the situation in Manipur by Opposition members, who demanded a statement from the Prime Minister. Home Minister Amit Shah had offered to respond to the debate on the Manipur situation, but the Opposition insisted on a statement from the Prime Minister.

While Reddy was in the chair during the question hour, when Lok Sabha convened for the day at 11 am, Solanki presided over the post-lunch session at 2 pm. On both occasions, Opposition and BJP members were seen raising slogans and the House proceedings were adjourned within minutes of convening.

