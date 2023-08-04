ASI starts scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises; seeks four weeks' time to submit report

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The scientific survey of Gyanvapi Mosque's premises resumed in Varanasi on Friday a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected the petition filed by the Muslim litigants seeking a stay on the Varanasi court's order for a scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Heavy police and paramilitary forces, including an anti-riot squad and RAF, were deployed to fortify the area around Kashi Vishwanath Dham, especially, at gate no. 4.

According to Varanasi DM, besides the 37-member ASI team and lawyers of plaintiffs, a team of district administration also went inside the Gyanvapi mosque compound.

Meanwhile, the ASI on Friday moved an application in Varanasi district court seeking four weeks’ time from district judge Ajay Krishna Vishvesha to submit its report after completing the scientific investigation and survey of Gyanvapi mosque.

Standing government counsel (government of India) Amit Srivastava, who had moved the application to seek time for ASI, said, “After going through the application court reserved its order on Friday and would deliver the order on Saturday.”

Earlier, after conducting the initial probe which commenced at 7 am on the mosque premises, the Varanasi district administration asked the ASI to take a break of almost one and a half hours to facilitate the namaz at Gyanvapi mosque in the afternoon.

Following measuring and cleaning the premises each of the four teams of ASI remained busy scanning the walls and mapping of the compound to begin further exercises for scientific study. Meanwhile, expressing hope that no harm would be caused to the mosque as per SC order, AIM also appealed to the people of the community to not get misled by rumours and provocative statements and to maintain peace.

AIM boycotted the survey, which continued till a break was taken to facilitate people of the Muslim community in offering namaz as per the order of SC.

The survey concluded at 4.30 pm after which all members of the survey team, plaintiffs, and their lawyers came out of the Gyanvapi premises. The survey works had started by ASI by dividing its team into four parts.

Earlier, ASI had started the scientific study of Gyanvapi mosque on July 24 in compliance with the district judge court’s July 21 order. However, it was halted on July 24 afternoon following a stay order from the Supreme Court.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (mosque management committee) had boycotted the exercise and moved the Supreme Court against the HC order on Thursday which was slated for hearing on Friday. However, after hearing the AIM's plea, the apex court upheld the High Court’s order refusing to stop the ASI probe.

