Home Nation

Indian student working as Uber Eats driver in Australia killed in road accident

With Akshay Deepak Doultani's death, the number of food delivery riders killed in Australia since 2017 rose to 12, according to the Transport Workers Union.

Published: 04th August 2023 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2023 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

An Uber Eats driver.

An Uber Eats driver. (Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: A 22-year-old Indian student working as an Uber Eats driver in Australia was killed after his bike collided with an SUV in Sydney, a media report said.

Akshay Deepak Doultani, a Mumbai native pursuing a master's degree in Australia, died in a crash last week in New South Wales while working as a food delivery driver, the Australia Broadcasting Cooperation reported on Wednesday.

Doultani received a scholarship for a master's degree in finance at Macquarie University and came to Australia in February.

He worked as an Uber Eats delivery rider at least three times a week to cover his expenses.

He was taken to the Royal North Shore Hospital after the crash but died hours later, the report said.

"The only reason why he wanted to come abroad was not [just to] have a good life for himself but to provide more amenities for his family so they could live a lifestyle that was much better," his cousin Pratik Kamath was quoted as saying in the report.

With Doultani's death, the number of food delivery riders killed in Australia since 2017 rose to 12, according to the Transport Workers Union.

"Akshay's tragic loss is another reminder of how dangerous the gig economy can be. Where workers are forced to push themselves to the limit just to make ends meet," Labor senator for New South Wales Tony Sheldon posted on social media platform X.

In a statement, Uber Eats said it was committed to the safety of delivery workers and had policies in place to enhance road safety.

"In Australia, Uber Eats delivery people are covered by a support package designed specifically for them," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.

The fatal crash is being investigated by New South Wales Police and Safework NSW, the state work safety regulator.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akshay Deepak Doultani Australia indian student Uber Eats
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp