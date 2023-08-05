Rajasthan CM Gehlot mocks BJP for turning upcoming state elections into PM vs CM contest

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amid indications that the BJP is trying to turn the Rajasthan assembly election into a PM versus CM fight, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot targeted the BJP at a press conference in Jaipur on Friday.

Gehlot asked why the BJP is bringing in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state election. Taking a jibe at Modi, Gehlot said, “Modi is an international leader. Why is the BJP bringing him? I am a servant of Rajasthan, and Modi is Vishwaguru, how can I compete with him?”

Commenting on BJP’s infighting for the post of chief minister, Gehlot asked why the BJP is shying away from naming Vasundhara Raje as the party’s CM face. “Vasundhara Raje should be the real CM face. They have kept it hidden. Here BJP leaders cannot become the CM face even in 25 years. Even after winning 4-5 elections, the BJP high command is underestimating Raje,” Gehlot said.

Attacking the vying of other BJP leaders such as Rajendra Rathore and Union Minister Gajendra Singh for the post, Gehlot said, “Regarding the self-declared CM faces of BJP, are these people worthy of becoming the chief minister? Will the people of Rajasthan accept them? They are so incompetent. These people say they will contest elections on the face of PM. I will contest elections on the basis of my work done in Rajasthan.”

Taking a dig at BJP leaders’ comments on his leg injury, Gehlot said, “BJP leaders are saying that I am not hurt, that I have intentionally tied the strap. If they ask, I can send my CT scan report to them. They are such shameless people. They are not even ashamed that they are making such comments about the injury of their Chief Minister. They are saying that Gehlot has deliberately tied the belt. I have fractures on both my legs. One leg has three fractures on the toe and one has a hairline fracture,” Gehlot said.

Comparing his injury to Mamata Banerjee’s during the West Bengal election, Gehlot said, “Mamata Banerjee was moving around in a wheelchair, but she won the election. BJP people are afraid that even Ashok Gehlot can win the election by roaming around in a wheelchair.”

