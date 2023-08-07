Home Nation

BJP's arrogance will cost them soon: Kejriwal on the passing of Delhi Services Bill in RS

Kejriwal accused BJP of trying to usurp power in Delhi through the backdoor as BJP lost four polls against AAP. 

Published: 07th August 2023 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 02:35 AM

DELHI BILL

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacts on the passage of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 by the Rajya Sabha. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

With the Rajya Sabha passing the Delhi Services Bill, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of stealing Delhi's freedom. 

He added that there is 'no value' left for the vote of the people of Delhi and PM Modi and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena 'will run the government of Delhi'.

Kejriwal said the PM did not obey the mandate of the Delhi people. He accused BJP of trying to usurp power in Delhi through the backdoor as BJP lost four polls against AAP. 

Arvind Kejriwal said, "The country elected you as the prime minister so that you would do the transfer posting of peons." He also called PM Modi 'arrogant' and said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has so much arrogance that he neither listens to the public nor listens to the Supreme Court."

"The prime minister had promised to make Delhi a full state. Today, he stabbed the people of Delhi in the back," Kejriwal added. 

He said that BJP's arrogance will cost them soon. 

"People of Delhi will not give a single seat to BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal said adding, that the people of Delhi love the AAP government". 

Arvind Kejriwal also expressed his gratitude to all political parties which supported AAP against the Delhi Services bill. 

TAGS
Delhi Services Bill Rajya Sabha Arvind Kejriwal
Comments

