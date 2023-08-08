Bhupesh Baghel government clears way for 58 per cent quota in education

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Ahead of the assembly polls, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took a decision on Monday to implement 58 per cent reservation for the scheduled tribes, scheduled caste and other backward classes in the admission process for educational institutions of the state.

The decision follows the interim relief given by the Supreme Court staying the Chhattisgarh High Court order in May this year. The apex court allowed the state to continue with the appointment or selection procedures as per the pre-existing reservation system.

Last year in September, the Chhattisgarh High Court quashed the 58 per cent reservation in educational institutions and jobs as “unconstitutional”. In 2012, the BJP regime led by the Raman Singh government raised the quotas up to 58 per cent in educational institutions and government jobs. The reservation for the SCs was reduced from 16 per cent to 12 per cent while increasing the same for STs to 32 per cent. The quota for OBCs was kept at 14 per cent. “In accordance with the interim order, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet has decided to conduct the admission process in the educational institutions of the state under the earlier reservation system,” said the official spokesperson.

“Recruitments have already begun (under the 58 per cent reservation) but there were some discrepancies emerging in the admissions to the colleges. The reservation process that applies to job recruitment should also be the same in the admission process. So, the decision was taken in the cabinet,” said the chief minister.

The opposition BJP claimed that the Bhupesh government yielded to their persistent demand in the interest of tribal communities. “The CM is known to take a decision weighing the political gain or loss. But the cabinet decision was taken under compulsion owing to our protest and demand for the rights of tribals,” said Ramvichar Netam, senior BJP tribal leader and Rajya Sabha member

RAIPUR: Ahead of the assembly polls, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet took a decision on Monday to implement 58 per cent reservation for the scheduled tribes, scheduled caste and other backward classes in the admission process for educational institutions of the state. The decision follows the interim relief given by the Supreme Court staying the Chhattisgarh High Court order in May this year. The apex court allowed the state to continue with the appointment or selection procedures as per the pre-existing reservation system. Last year in September, the Chhattisgarh High Court quashed the 58 per cent reservation in educational institutions and jobs as “unconstitutional”. In 2012, the BJP regime led by the Raman Singh government raised the quotas up to 58 per cent in educational institutions and government jobs. The reservation for the SCs was reduced from 16 per cent to 12 per cent while increasing the same for STs to 32 per cent. The quota for OBCs was kept at 14 per cent. “In accordance with the interim order, the Bhupesh Baghel cabinet has decided to conduct the admission process in the educational institutions of the state under the earlier reservation system,” said the official spokesperson.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Recruitments have already begun (under the 58 per cent reservation) but there were some discrepancies emerging in the admissions to the colleges. The reservation process that applies to job recruitment should also be the same in the admission process. So, the decision was taken in the cabinet,” said the chief minister. The opposition BJP claimed that the Bhupesh government yielded to their persistent demand in the interest of tribal communities. “The CM is known to take a decision weighing the political gain or loss. But the cabinet decision was taken under compulsion owing to our protest and demand for the rights of tribals,” said Ramvichar Netam, senior BJP tribal leader and Rajya Sabha member