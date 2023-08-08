Home Nation

No Confidence Motion Debate: Just wanted to break PM's 'maun vrat' - says opposition, asking 3 questions

I.N.D.I.A alliance asks three questions to the PM, including why it took him 80 days to speak about the violence happening in Manipur and why the state chief minister has not been fired yet

Published: 08th August 2023 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Gaurav Gogoi presenting the no-confidence motion on behalf of the INDIA alliance (Screengrab from Sansad TV)

Gaurav Gogoi presenting the no-confidence motion on behalf of the INDIA alliance (Screengrab from Sansad TV)

By Online Desk

Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha, today said the opposition parties were forced to call for a no-confidence motion against the current government due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's refusal to address the issue of Manipur violence in the parliament.

"It is our helplessness that we had to bring this motion. This was never about whether he have the numbers [to push it through]," Gogoi said, "It was only about justice, justice to Manipur."

Gogoi, who officially presented the no-confidence motion on behalf of the opposition's grand alliance, said all that the opposition wanted was for the PM, and the parliament, to condemn the violence in one voice.

"We had only one demand. As the head of the country, the prime minister should come to the parliament, express his sympathy so that all parties could express their support and a message could be sent to the people of Manipur that the entire parliament stands with Manipur and wants peace to prevail in the state...

"Unfortunately, this was not to be. The prime minister has instead taken a vow of silence, that he won't say anything in the Lok Sabha, nor in the Rajya Sabha. This is why we have been forced to come up with this no-confidence motion, so that, we can break this vow of silence," he added.

Gogoi then went on to ask "three questions" to the prime minister.

"My first question is - Why haven't you gone to Manipur yet? Opposition leaders have gone, the home minister has gone, (even) the minister of state for home has gone. Why haven't you gone, as the head of the country?

"My second question is: Why did it take you nearly 80 days to say something about Manipur, and that too, only for 30 seconds? And since then, not a single word to convey his sympathy or request for peace.

"All the ministers are saying - we will speak. But the importance of the prime minister's words is different. His words carry more weight. No minister's words can match that.

"The third question is - Why haven't you changed the chief minister of Manipur yet. When it was time to play politics in Gujarat, you changed the chief minister not once, but twice. In Uttarakhand, you changed the chief minister three or four times. In Tripura too, you changed the chief minister ahead of elections. 

"What is so special about the Manipur chief minister that you refuse to touch him," asked Gogoi.

Gogoi said the opposition contingent who visited Manipur was shocked to see the extent of the communal divide in the state.

"We have never seen so much division, so much anger. We have never seen that one segment of the society is talking about another in such terms of vengeance. We have never seen that in a state, a boundary has been drawn in such a manner that on one side live one group of people and on the other another. This government talks of 'one India', but has instead created 'two Manipurs'."

The discussions on the no-confidence motion is expected to continue for two days.

ALSO SEE: "Rahul Gandhi doesn't want to apologize to an OBC" - BJP counters I.N.D.I.A on no-confidence motion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
no confidence motion Manipur politics BJP Congress Party I.N.D.I.A Online Exclusive
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp