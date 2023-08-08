Home Nation

Ready to discuss Manipur on Aug 11, have nothing to hide: Amit Shah in RS 

The Home Minister said that the opposition is seeking discussions under Rule 267, which has a voting provision and is for different purposes.

Published: 08th August 2023 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Ready to discuss Manipur on Aug 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge during the debate in Rajya Sabha. (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue on August 11 and claimed that it was the opposition that was running away from it.

The discussion on the no-confidence motion will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from August 8 to 10.

The motion was moved by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on the contentious Manipur issue.

During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Delhi services bill, Shah said that he has written to the House chairman that he is ready to debate on the Manipur issue.

"I am ready to discuss Manipur on August 11 and we have nothing to hide. You have many things to hide so you all do not want to talk," he said.

The home minister said that he is ready to answer all queries of the members as it is his constitutional obligation.

Shah said the opposition is seeking discussions under Rule 267, which has a voting provision and is for different purposes.

When a member from the opposition asked him to hold a discussion on Manipur right away, the home minister said it is not possible now and neither from August 8 to 10 as the Congress has brought a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha which will be discussed on those three days.

"I have already written to you before the start of the Monsoon session for holding a debate on the Manipur situation, but you have not agreed. They do not want a discussion on Manipur and are running away," he charged.

"The question is Manipur situation and what steps the government is taking there, not a show of strength by voting. If you want to vote, I dare you to make this bill fall through voting," Shah said during the debate on the Delhi services bill.

The opposition has been demanding a debate on Manipur in both houses of Parliament and a statement from the prime minister.

"If Kharge Sahab (leader of the opposition) agrees to a discussion, I am ready for that," Shah added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Minister Amit Shah Manipur violence congress Rajya Sabha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp