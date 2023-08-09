Plea in Supreme Court seeks tough action for inciting violence in Haryana

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of calls made in the Hindu maha panchayat in Gurgaon on Sunday to boycott Muslims, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking action against speakers and organisations involved in activities leading to the spread of communal disharmony.

The plea was mentioned by Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Tuesday just before the constitution bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud was about to rise for lunch. Drawing the court’s attention to the incident and urging the court to list the plea, Sibal said,

“There’s a very serious thing that has happened in Gurgaon, where there is a call, along with policemen, to say that if you employ these people in shops you’ll be called gaddars. We have filed an urgent petition. Please look at it at lunchtime.” The plea also mentions the open calls for violence and boycott of Muslims that were given by VHP leader Kapil Swami in the presence of police on August 4, 2023.

