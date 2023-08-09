Report on 1980 Moradabad riots in Uttar Pradesh assembly

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Forty-three years after the worst ever communal conflagration in UP, the report into the 1980 Moradabad riots, prepared by a retired High Court judge Justice MP Saxena after an investigation, was tabled in Uttar Pradesh assembly on Tuesday. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled the report and gave reasons for the delay.

In May, this year the state cabinet had decided to table the Justice MP Saxena Commission’s report in the assembly. The report was pushed under the carpet for over a dozen times whenever efforts were made to make it public.

When the riots took place, there was a Congress government in Uttar Pradesh. The 1980 Moradabad riots had begun with clashes between Muslims and Dalits in a locality.

