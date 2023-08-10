Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic strife

By PTI

CHURACHANDPUR: The Joint Students' Body comprising the Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF), Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) and Hmar Students' Association (HSA) on Thursday organised a rally in Manipur's Churachandpur town to observe 100 days of ethnic strife in the state.

Eyewitnesses said the students appreciated the resistance put up by the village defence guards to prevent violence.

"The day was observed to pay tributes to the tribals who fought the attackers. The Kuki-Zo tribals will not rest till their demands are met and a separate administration formed," a member of the JSF said.

He said the demand for separate administration dates back to the 1960s and the tribals "are not illegal immigrants as claimed by some politicians."

The students' body said a one-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the tribals who were killed in the ethnic strife.

On July 27, the body submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey seeking necessary measures for Kuki-Zomi University students affected by the ongoing violence in the state.

Alleging discrimination towards tribal students, the student body had appealed to the governor to intervene in the matter.

Meanwhile, 40 MLAs of violence-hit Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security.

These MLAs, most of whom are ethnic Meiteis, also demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups, implementation of NRC in the state and strengthening of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs).

In the memorandum, these MLAs opposed the demand for a 'separate administration' by Kuki groups.

"For the immediate establishment of security, simple deployment of forces is inadequate.

Although it is imperative to halt the violence in the peripheral areas, complete disarmament is the key to achieving this goal.

The entire state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security," said the memorandum that was submitted to PM Modi on Wednesday.

CHURACHANDPUR: The Joint Students' Body comprising the Zomi Students' Federation (ZSF), Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) and Hmar Students' Association (HSA) on Thursday organised a rally in Manipur's Churachandpur town to observe 100 days of ethnic strife in the state. Eyewitnesses said the students appreciated the resistance put up by the village defence guards to prevent violence. "The day was observed to pay tributes to the tribals who fought the attackers. The Kuki-Zo tribals will not rest till their demands are met and a separate administration formed," a member of the JSF said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the demand for separate administration dates back to the 1960s and the tribals "are not illegal immigrants as claimed by some politicians." The students' body said a one-minute silence was also observed as a mark of respect to the tribals who were killed in the ethnic strife. On July 27, the body submitted a memorandum to Governor Anusuiya Uikey seeking necessary measures for Kuki-Zomi University students affected by the ongoing violence in the state. Alleging discrimination towards tribal students, the student body had appealed to the governor to intervene in the matter. Meanwhile, 40 MLAs of violence-hit Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security. These MLAs, most of whom are ethnic Meiteis, also demanded the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement with Kuki militant groups, implementation of NRC in the state and strengthening of the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs). In the memorandum, these MLAs opposed the demand for a 'separate administration' by Kuki groups. "For the immediate establishment of security, simple deployment of forces is inadequate. Although it is imperative to halt the violence in the peripheral areas, complete disarmament is the key to achieving this goal. The entire state requires complete disarmament to foster an environment of peace and security," said the memorandum that was submitted to PM Modi on Wednesday.