Home Nation

No respite from deadly rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, 9 more killed in the state  

Two siblings were killed and a third got injured when the hut they were sleeping in was hit by a landslide in the early hours of Wednesday amid incessant rains in Gaurikund, the base camp of Kedarnath

Published: 10th August 2023 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand Bridge

Image used for representational purpose. (ANI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Nine people have died in rain and landslide-related disasters and accidents in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, there is an atmosphere of panic among the villagers as the water level of Tehri Lake reached 816 meters.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday recovered two more bodies in the Gaurikund landslide. According to information received from the Tehri district disaster management office, "There is also a danger of floods in New Tehri.

The water level of the lake, spread over 42 sq km, has reached 816 meters, in case the lake is filled up to 830 meters, the potential risk of landslides has increased in many villages situated on the banks of the lake.

According to information received from police sources, "The car of four youths going towards their home from Gumkhal Market in Pauri area fell into a deep ditch due to bad road and rain. SDRF personnel entered into a deep gorge through a very inaccessible road in the dark of night and reached the crashed vehicle. Three people in the vehicle died on the spot, while a search is on for the fourth missing person. The deceased have been identified as Chandramohan Singh (62), Dinesh Singh (63), and Kamal Singh (45).

In Rishikesh's 'Khara Spring' area, most of the houses were flooded due to the rise in the water level following excessive rains, after which the SDRF team reached the spot in the dark of night in extremely adverse conditions and took quick action and evacuated about 50 people from the submerged houses and shifted them to a safe place by raft.

"Due to incessant rains, a wall collapsed near Chaurasi Kutia in the Laxman Jhula area in which two persons were buried, following which the body of an 84-year-old man named Gajanan, a resident of Rajasthan, was recovered during a thorough search by the SDRF," SDRF Inspector Kavinder Sajwan told this newspaper.

A 12-year-old girl died after water suddenly entered her house in Majrigrant, a gram panchayat of Doiwala in Dehradun district on Wednesday night, police said.

Ajay Kohli, the father of 12-year-old Akanksha, said, "Water suddenly entered the house at night, due to which the adjacent house collapsed and our house was submerged in water". "Since June 1, the SDRF has rescued 1,226 people in various incidents, along with 132 bodies," SDRF Commandant Manikant Mishra told The New Indian Express, adding , "At the same time, 18 people are still missing in the Gaurikund landslide accident".

According to disaster management office sources, "In the last two months since June 1, 148 people have lost their lives due to drowning in rivers and streams and other natural disasters." Many people have also gone missing, whose search is going on. From June to September last year, 244 people lost their lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand rains monsoon Landslide Uttarakhand rains
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp