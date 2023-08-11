Home Nation

Three bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Indian Evidence Act introduced in Lok Sabha

"By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said in the Lower House of Parliament.

Published: 11th August 2023 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, which are British-era laws.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023 will be sent to a parliamentary panel for further scrutiny, Shah said.

"The laws that will be repealed, the focus of that law was to protect and strengthen the British administration, the idea was to punish and not to give justice. By replacing them, the new three laws will bring the spirit to protect the rights of the Indian citizen," he said in the Lower House of Parliament.

"The aim will not be to punish, it will be to provide justice. Punishment will be given to create a sentiment of stopping crime," Shah added.

