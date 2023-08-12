Home Nation

'India has zero-tolerance against corruption', claims PM Modi at G20 anti-corruption meet

PM said the government is "aggressively pursuing" economic offenders and informed about the recovery of assets worth over USD 1.8 billion from economic offenders and fugitives.

Published: 12th August 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting in Kolkata virtually, stating that India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. 

"India has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption," PM Modi said while underlining that India is leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem. 

PM Modi further referred to the writings of Tagore and cautioned against greed as it prevents us from realizing the truth. He also touched upon the ancient Indian Upanishads that strive for ‘Ma Gridha’, which translates to ‘let there be no greed’. 

PM Modi further underlined that the highest impact of corruption is borne by the poor and the marginalized. "It affects resource utilization, distorts markets, impacts service delivery and ultimately diminishes people's quality of life," he added. 

Referring to Kautilya in the Arthashastra, Modi said that it is the government's duty to enhance the State's resources to maximize the welfare of its people. "The need to combat corruption to achieve this goal and said that it is the sacred duty of the government towards its people," he said. 

He further mentioned that leakages and gaps in welfare schemes and government projects are being plugged in. "Hundreds of million people in India have received direct benefit transfers into their bank accounts amounting to more than 360 billion dollars and helping save over 33 billion dollars," he added.

“Our government e-Marketplace, or GeM portal, has brought greater transparency in government procurement,” he added. 

Speaking about the enactment of the Economic Offenders Act in 2018, PM Modi said that the government is aggressively pursuing economic offenders and informed about the recovery of assets worth over 1.8 billion dollars from economic offenders and fugitives. 

He also spoke about the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) which has helped attach the assets of offenders worth more than USD 12 billion since 2014. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi G20 Meetings Corruption Economic Offences
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp