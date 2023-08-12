OBC, EBC to get EWS reservation in 7 districts of Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major decision, the State Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to the proposal of including Other Backward Castes (OBC) and Extremely Backward Castes (EBC) in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category in the districts where there is no provision of reservation for those two sections of society.

According to Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel, people belonging to OBC and EBC will now be able to apply under the EWS category for recruitments being done in their districts.

The seven districts are Lohardaga, Gumla, Simdega, West Singhbhum, Dumka, Latehar and Khunti.

Given the fact that these seven districts are primarily dominated by ST population, a decision was taken to end the quota for OBC and EBC in those places. There is zero per cent reservation for the OBC and EBC in these districts.

“For such places where there is no reservation for OBC and EBC, candidates may apply under EWS quota till further orders,” said Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel.

Notably, the State Cabinet last year gave its nod to a proposal for granting 77 per cent reservation in state government jobs for the members of the SC, ST, backward classes, OBC and economically weaker sections.

Local people of the SC community will now get reservation of 12%, ST 28%, extremely Backward Class 15%, OBC 12%, and economically weaker section, barring those from other reserved

categories, 10%.

People belonging to OBC and EBC in these seven districts had been demanding for a long time to include them in the EWS category.

In another major decision, the State Cabinet approved Rs 20 crore as seed money to run the Jharkhand State Open University. The amount will be released during the next five years.

In addition to that, the State Cabinet also gave its approval for the proposal of providing Chana (Gram) Daal for Rs 1 per kg to ration card beneficiaries.

The State Cabinet on Friday gave its approval for a total of 30 proposals.

