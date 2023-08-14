Maharashtra government set committee to probe death of 18 in civic hospitals in 24 hours 

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra state health department issued the notification on Monday constituting the experts' committee to probe the death of 18 patients in civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane city. Thane is the home district of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

According to the state health department, the committee has given the guidelines for the probe and asked it to submit the report by August 25.

On Sunday, in the last 24 hours, Eighteen patients died in civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in Thane city. The hospitals said that most of the patients who died were either suffering from chronic diseases and were brought at eleventh hours to civic hospitals and most of them were aged.

The notifications read that the committee will have nine members and will be headed by the health department commissioner while Thane municipal commissioner, Thane district collector etc will be the member of this committee.

“The committee will have given the sequence of events that happened in the hospital on that particular day. The measures taken and actions of the employees who worked in the ICU and normal wards were the 18 patients died. Fixing the responsibility if anyone of found guilty in the probe. Besides, submit factual reports about the current situations of the hospitals and available equipment. And, measures and recommendations to avoid such kind of incidents in hospitals. The committee can help from other departments,” reads the notifications.

It further read that the committee should submit the probe report by August 25 to state government's health department.

The hospital staffer said that some of the patients who have died were already receiving treatment for various ailments including chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, road accident and other reasons.

Meanwhile Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday called a meeting with Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Banger to review the situation.

