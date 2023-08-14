UGC asks Jadavpur University to submit report on student's death

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday sought a report from the Jadavpur University authorities on its finding in the death of a first-year student who is said to be a victim of alleged ragging by seniors.

The UGC's anti-ragging cell asked the university authorities to submit the report by August 21. Following receipt of the report, the UGC will dispatch a team of its anti-ragging cell to conduct an on-the-ground inquiry, said a JU official.

The UGC, in its communication, has provided a format that the university must follow while submitting the report. According to the format, the institution must provide information on its anti-ragging committee’s inquiry and the conclusion it reached.

“The central government’s statutory body, in its format, asked the university authorities to mention the CCTVs installed on the campus covering the hostels for its students. It is a fact that there were no CCTVs where the incident took place. But in the UGC guideline, installation of CCTVs was clearly mentioned,” said another JU official.

After visiting the campus on Sunday, joint commissioner of police Shankhashubhra Chatterjee admitted that the CCTVs were not present and there were a few that were not functional.

Swapnodeep Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia, was found lying naked on the ground in front of the building that houses his hostel room on the second floor on Thursday last week. The student, who is yet to turn 18, was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) visited the family of the deceased on Sunday and said brutal torture and sexual assault were performed on the victim.

Police already arrested three persons, a former student and two second-year students, in connection with Swapnodeep’s death. His family lodged a complaint alleging that the student was ragged and murdered by senior students.

The Commission for Child Protection Rights, too, served a notice on the university asking it to inform the measures that were taken to prevent ragging.

On Monday, the heat of the unnatural death of a student in Kolkata's one of the premiere institutions spread to other parts of the state capital as students of other institutions staged demonstrations.

The students of Aliah University in Park Circus staged a demonstration in protest against Swapnodeep’s death. The activists of SFI, the student wing of the CPM, put up a roadblock in front of Jadavpur University.

