Ayodhya rush: UP plans to convert heritage palaces, forts into star hotels

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Anticipating huge tourist inflows during the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh government is contemplating converting ancient monuments, including nine palaces and forts, across the state into star hotels.

According to senior state government officials, the move will not only help restore the rich heritage of UP but also give a boost to the tourism sector and generate new direct and indirect employment opportunities. Steps are being taken to restore heritage properties to their pristine glory through private sector investments, the officials said.

The UP government is establishing the state as a popular destination for heritage tourism on the global map. “The move will contribute to the economic transformation of rural tourism, culture, and local areas,” said a spokesperson of the government.

The prominent heritage properties to be converted into star hotels include the famous Chhattar Manzil, Kothi Gulistan-e-Iram, Kothi Darshan Vilas and Kothi Roshan in the state capital. Chunar Fort in Mirzapur, Barua Sagar Fort in Jhansi, Barsana Water Palace in Mathura, Shukla Talab in Kanpur and Tikait Rai Baradari in Bithoor are the others on the list.

The government has created three categories of monuments to be restored under the plan with a proposed minimum investment amount of Rs 180 crore. Leading groups in the hospitality industry have expressed keen interest in investing in the sector.

Prominent among those who have expressed interest include group of Leela Hotels, Neemrana Hotels, Indian Hotels Company (Taj Hotels), Mahindra Hotels and Resorts, Oberoi Hotels, The MRS Group and Resort, Lalit Hotels, Hyatt Regency, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, Accor Group, THF Hotels, Langer Hotels, Royal Orchid Hotels, Ramada Hotel, Clark Hotels, and Bridgman Groups of Hotels.

According to Mukesh Meshram, Principal Secretary and Director General of UP Tourism, the selection of the successful bidder for the project will be based on the quality and cost-based selection method. The criteria and responsibilities for the conservation of heritage buildings have also been defined.

The investor would be expected to maintain the layout of archaeological buildings as they were original, refraining from making any changes in their original form. The buildings would be adapted in accordance with their mythological and historical significance while establishing informative signage by developers.

