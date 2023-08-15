Home Nation

I-DAY address: PM says situation in Manipur improving; peace only way to resolve problems

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur.

Published: 15th August 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi-IndependenceDay

Prime Minister Naraendra Modi speaks during his address on the country's 77th Independence Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the situation in Manipur, which witnessed violence in the past few weeks, was improving and urged the people in the northeastern state to build on the peace restored there.

Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said the entire nation is with Manipur, and the Centre and the state government were making every effort to find a solution and will continue to do so.

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honour of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur," the Prime Minister said at the outset of his 10th consecutive address from the Red Fort.

"The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur," the Prime Minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi Independence Day Manipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp