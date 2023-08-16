Cabinet approves new railway projects worth Rs 32,500 crore

By Online Desk

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday approved seven projects of the Ministry of Railways.

The projects are estimated at around Rs 32,500 crores and will be fully funded by the Central Government.

The proposals of Multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The projects will cover 35 districts in nine states- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The project is likely to increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2339 km. It is expected to generate an employment rate of 7.06 crore people from the above-mentioned states.

These are essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, limestone, edible oil etc.

Name of the project Nature of the project Gorakhpur-Cantt-Valmiki Nagar Double of existing line Son Nagar-Andal Multi tracking Project Multi Tracking Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram 3rd Line Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone Doubling of the existing line Guntur-Bibinagar Doubling of the existing line Chopan-Chunar Doubling of existing line Samakhiali-Gandhidham Quadrupling

The projects are a result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-model connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

