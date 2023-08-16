Home Nation

Cabinet approves new railway projects worth Rs 32,500 crore

The proposals of Multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

Published: 16th August 2023 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday approved seven projects of the Ministry of Railways. 

The projects are estimated at around Rs 32,500 crores and will be fully funded by the Central Government.

The proposals of Multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The projects will cover 35 districts in nine states- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The project is likely to increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2339 km. It is expected to generate an employment rate of 7.06 crore people from the above-mentioned states. 

These are essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, limestone, edible oil etc.

Name of the project Nature of the project 
Gorakhpur-Cantt-Valmiki Nagar Double of existing line

Son Nagar-Andal Multi tracking Project

Multi Tracking

Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram

3rd Line

Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone

Doubling of the existing line

Guntur-Bibinagar

Doubling of the existing line

Chopan-Chunar

Doubling of existing line

Samakhiali-Gandhidham

Quadrupling

The projects are a result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-model connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways railways project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp