Cabinet approves new railway projects worth Rs 32,500 crore
Published: 16th August 2023 04:28 PM | Last Updated: 16th August 2023 04:41 PM | A+A A-
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by PM Modi on Wednesday approved seven projects of the Ministry of Railways.
The projects are estimated at around Rs 32,500 crores and will be fully funded by the Central Government.
The proposals of Multi-tracking will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.
The projects will cover 35 districts in nine states- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal.
The project is likely to increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 2339 km. It is expected to generate an employment rate of 7.06 crore people from the above-mentioned states.
These are essential routes for the transportation of commodities such as foodgrains, fertilizers, coal, cement, fly ash, iron and finished steel, clinkers, crude oil, limestone, edible oil etc.
|Name of the project
|Nature of the project
|Gorakhpur-Cantt-Valmiki Nagar
|Double of existing line
|
Son Nagar-Andal Multi tracking Project
|
Multi Tracking
|
Nergundi-Barang and Khurda Road-Vizianagaram
|
3rd Line
|
Mudkhed-Medchal and Mahbubnagar-Dhone
|
Doubling of the existing line
|
Guntur-Bibinagar
|
Doubling of the existing line
|
Chopan-Chunar
|
Doubling of existing line
|
Samakhiali-Gandhidham
|
Quadrupling
The projects are a result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for Multi-model connectivity which has been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services.