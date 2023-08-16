I-Day: PM dons multicolor Bandhani print turban

By Express News Service

PM dons multicolor Bandhani print turban

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multicolor Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar for the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort.

For his 10th Independence Day speech as PM, Modi also wore a black V-neck jacket with a turban, which was a mix of yellow, green, and red colors with a long tail. It was in keeping with the tradition of Modi wearing colorful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014. Last year, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail, which he paired with a traditional kurta and churidar, complemented by a blue jacket and a stole. In 2021, Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the ‘safa’ with a half-sleeve kurta and churidar and wore a white scarf with a saffron border to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. In 2015, he went for a yellow turban covered with multi-colored criss-cross lines.

Flower power, cannons dazzle

To the surprise of the audience watching the Independence Day events at the Red Fort, flowers, including roses, were showered upon them from the sky. “It made us feel elated and special the first time when IAF helicopters welcomed us with flowers,” remarked Sanjiv Kumar, a youth present at the event. Also, for the first time, a salute was given during the 56 seconds of the national anthem with 21 indigenous cannons of 105 caliber. All these cannons belong to the 105 mm field gun category and can rotate 360 degrees and fire shells continuously in a battlefield. This is a long-range weapon that covers a range of 17 km.

Gujarat tribals made hand fans for the event

The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) had supplied hand fans made by tribal artisans of Gujarat, for the dignitaries attending the flag hoisting at Red Fort. The hand-made fans were made by artisans of Padhar tribe, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group, from the Surendranagar district. The fans were made from colorful fabric and decorated with mirrors and sequins typical of the state. Last year, hand-painted fans by Mahali tribes of West Bengal were used.

Poems to highlight progress in the last 9 yrs

PM Modi, in his speech, quoted many poetic lines. Glorifying India’s progress in last nine years, he said, “Yeh Bharat na rukta hai, yeh Bharat na thakta hai, yeh Bharat na haanfta hai, aur na hi yeh Bharat haarta hai” (This is the new India. This India doesn’t stop. This India doesn’t tire. This India doesn’t falter and this India doesn’t lose). Before concluding his speech, he went for another set of lines: “Chalta chalata kaalchakra, Amritkaal ka bhaalchakra, Sabke sapne, apne sapne, Panpe sapne saare, dheer chale, veer chale, chale yuva humaare, Neeti sahi reeti nayi, gati sahi raah nayi, Chuno chunauti seena taan, jag mein badhao desh ka naam” (As the wheel of time keeps turning, the ever revolving cycle of the Amrit Kaal, Everyone’s dreams are my own dreams, Nurturing all the dreams, moving steadily, bravely marching, our youth in stride, With the right principles, forging a new way, setting the right pace, a new path, Embrace challenges with steadfast courage, elevate the name of the nation in the world).

