India to add 10,000 electric buses under new govt scheme

By Online Desk

The Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi approved 'PM e-Bus Sewa', a scheme to augment the operation of city buses by 10,000 in 169 cities, said Union Minister Anurag Thakur at a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the briefing, he said, "PM e-Bus Seva has been given approval. It would be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 57,613 crore out of which Rs 20,000 crore will be funded by the Centre. ."

"The procurement of buses will be done under the PPP model. There will be competitive bidding and private players can come forward," Thakur said.

The bus operations in the city will be supported by the scheme for a period of 10 years. Cities with over three lakh population including all the capital cities of union territories, north eastern region and hill states will be included.

Under this scheme, priority will be given to cities having no organized bus service.

#WATCH | During a briefing on Union Cabinet decisions, Union Minsiter Anurag Thakur says "PM E-Bus Seva has been given approval. Rs 57,613 crores will be spent on this. Around 10,000 new electric buses will be provided across the country" pic.twitter.com/op6EqBgAZZ — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023

The scheme is expected to generate 45,000 to 55,000 direct jobs through the deployment of around 10,000 buses in city bus operations.

It envisages green initiatives like bus priority, infrastructure, multimodal interchange facilities, NCMC-based Automated Fare Collection Systems, charging infrastructure, etc.

It is expected to promote e-mobility and provide full support for behind-the-meter power infrastructure.

