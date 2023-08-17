Home Nation

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram lander successfully separates from Propulsion Module

In the next step Lander Module will descend to a slightly lower orbit around the Moon on Friday.

IMAGE VIA @isro An illustration showing ISRO's 'Chandrayaan-3' after its landing module (LM) successfully separated from the propulsion module.(Photo | PTI)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Achieving another milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) reported that the Chandrayaan-3's lander has successfully separated from the spacecraft and is now expected to land on the south pole of the moon on August 23. 

 "Thanks for the ride mate. LM (Lander Module)is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module (PM). LM is set to descend to a slightly lower orbit upon a deboosting planned for tomorrow," ISRO said in a statement on the X platform on Thursday. 

The space agency added that it had successfully placed the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into a circular orbit of 153 kilometres by 163 kilometres around the Moon, completing all lunar-bound manoeuvres.

