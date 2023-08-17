G20 meet: Four-day Youth 20 summit to be inaugurated in Varanasi on August 18

By Express News Service

As part of the series of meetings under the framework of the G20 presidency of India, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will organise a four-day Youth 20 (Y20) Summit-2023 beginning Friday in Varanasi. Over 125 delegates from 29 countries and 13 international organisations will attend the summit.

The Summit will be inaugurated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur along with UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday. India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022, for one year till November 30, 2023. India’s theme — ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ — for its presidency is enshrined in its civilizational ethos of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family).

Under the overall framework of the G20 presidency, the Department of youth affairs has been entrusted with the responsibility of organizing the Y20 Summit-2023. Sharing the details of the Y20 summit, the director, of the Youth Affairs department, Pankaj Singh said Y20 provided a platform for the youth to express their voices and ideas on G20 priorities.

“The five identified themes of Y20 are Future of work: Industry 4.0 innovation & 21st-century skills, Peacebuilding and reconciliation: ushering in an era of no war, Climate change and disaster risk reduction: Making sustainability a way of life, Shared future: Youth in democracy and governance and Health well-being & sports: Agenda for youth.”

The summit would bring leading experts, decision-makers, national and international delegates and representatives from G20 countries, knowledge partners (IIM-Raipur), and academic partners (universities/institutions) on one platform to negotiate, finalize and sign the Y20 communiqué, said Singh.

The summit would also provide youth with a global perspective of the new opportunities, building self-confidence, the opportunity to interact with Indian policy-makers, encouragement to think constructively about local problems, and the role of youth as active agents not passive recipients of knowledge and interaction with mixed groups to build networks, said Singh.

He added that the summit would provide opportunities for collaboration and networking with other stakeholders and contribute to the development of the youth. Before the formal inauguration ceremony, the Y20 participants will visit the supercomputing centre and precision engineering hub of IIT(BHU).

