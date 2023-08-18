Chandigarh Diary: 'Only gangsters safe in Punjab', says Jakhar

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

Only gangsters safe in Punjab, says Jakhar

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar equated the current situation in Punjab and the rise of gangsters to the iconic dialogue of famous Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’ during his visit to Ludhiana. He said that only gangsters feel safe in the state, with the crime going up at an unprecedented rate. Talking to the media, Jakhar said that only gangsters seem to be safe in Punjab as after 8 PM, people were scared to step out of their houses. Hitting out at CM Bhagwant Mann, Jakhar said, “He still behaves like an artist and is only interested in getting his photographs clicked.”

Himachal minister’s public tiff with son

The Himachal agriculture minister Chander Kumar had a public face-off with his son, former MLA Neeraj Bharti, as he sought disciplinary action against Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma and Sujanpur MLA Rajendra Rana. They had openly vented their anger against the state on social media platforms. He advised both the MLAs to be patient. His son Bharti took a jibe at his father and said that instead of commenting on party legislators, he should fulfill the aspirations of the people of Kangra. The upset minister got back at his son and pulled him up for his remarks.

‘Women-friendly’ liquor shop under fire

A ‘women-friendly’ liquor store near Kishanpura Chowk in Jalandhar, which was the first in Punjab, has drawn the ire of leaders of various political parties and locals. The concept was taken from Gurugram in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. “Opening of a shop with such kind of a tagline has sent across such a wrong message. This government seems to be bent on ruining the families of Punjab,” said state BJP media in-charge Janardhan Sharma. Punjab Congress president Amarinder S Raja Warring tweeted, “Instead of taking out men from the trap of addiction, the move shows that they have even started luring women into it.”

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

hsbajwa73@gmail.com

