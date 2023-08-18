Home Nation

Gender-neutral restrooms become a reality in Punjab and Haryana High Court: Report

As many as five toilets were designated for use by transgender persons at various locations in the High Court premises.

Published: 18th August 2023

By Online Desk

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has introduced separate toilets in the High Court campus for trans persons, Bar and Bench reports.

As many as five toilets were designated for use by trans persons at various locations in the High Court premises.

The initiative for introducing separate toilets for transgender persons was taken by advocate Maninderjit Singh in the year 2021. He wrote to the High Court administration and subsequently to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud in 2022, requesting separate toilets for transgender persons in all judicial buildings and constitutional courts across India, the legal news portal noted.

CJI Chandrachud had, in April this year, approved gender-neutral restrooms in the Supreme Court. The CJI had ordered the construction of nine universal, gender-neutral restrooms at different locations in the main building as well as the additional building complex of the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench said.

The Madras High Court had, in February, directed the Tamil Nadu government to respond to a plea seeking gender-neutral public toilets across the State for transgender persons.

Similarly, the Gujarat High Court had recently issued notice to the Central and State governments on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking separate toilets for transgender persons in Gujarat, Bar and Bench added.

