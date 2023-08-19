Karnataka plank: Congress to flag graft during BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Possibly guided by the success in May 2023 Karnataka assembly polls, the opposition Congress is making alleged corruption in its prime poll plank in poll-bound BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh too.

The state Congress chief Kamal Nath released a pamphlet containing his party’s charge sheet, alleging 'growing corruption' in the 18-year BJP rule in MP. In the charge sheet, the opposition party has alleged over 225 scams during the 18 years of the BJP regime in MP (out of which for over 16 years, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the state’s CM).

The charge sheet titled ‘Ghotala Hi Ghotala: Ghotala Seth: 50% Commission Rate’ is reminiscent of similar ‘40% commission corruption” allegations leveled by Congress against the BJP government in Karnataka earlier this year.

The MP Congress’s charge sheet alleges corruption worth hundreds to thousands of crores rupees in various spheres, including nutritious food supply, mid-day meals, school uniforms, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, skill development, Vyapam mega scam, paramedical students scholarships, nursing, Patwari recruitment, Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok and NHM paper leak.

The Congress, which was left surprised by BJP’s early first list of 39 candidates on Thursday, released the charge sheet on Friday two days before home minister Amit Shah will release a detailed Garib Kalyan Report Card of BJP rule in MP on August 20.

“In the 18 years of BJP rule, prachar, atyachar aur bhrashtachar (publicity, atrocities, and corruption) have become the identity of MP. I’ve known Shivraj Singh Chouhan since his Lok Sabha days, I then addressed him as Shivraj, but now he has turned into Thugraj. The rampant corruption in MP has spared no one, spanning from kids to elderly, youths to women, and from traders to farmers. Chairpersons of top companies tell me that they don’t consider MP a favorable investment destination due to corruption. This is why this charge sheet in the form of a pamphlet is being released and will be distributed across the state. In the next three months many more scams would surface,” Kamal Nath said.

