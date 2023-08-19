Manipur victims move court seeking web portal to register FIRs

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Manipur government’s reply to a plea seeking the setting up of a web portal that allows people, who have fled the state, to upload their FIRs and medical documents for claiming reimbursement.

The plea, filed by two members belonging to Kuki tribal community, has also sought a CBI investigation into the killings of the mother and brother of one of the petitioners, during the ethnic clash.

“The petitioners, like several other Kuki tribal community people, have been denied their basic human rights and right to life and livelihood. There have been no steps taken to help the Kuki people either during or aftermath of the violence,” the plea stated.

“The petitioners who have escaped from the State of Manipur to other states are facing severe economic burden to re-establish/recover from both mental and physical injuries,” it said.

Drawing the court’s attention to instances of police resistance police to lodge zero FIRs, the plea sought directions to the police to lodge the same even when immediate transfers of FIRs are not possible.

Against the backdrop of ongoing violence, the plea has also sought for directions to government hospitals for free medical treatment. They also want reimbursement of expenses already incurred. “With no place to return to and having no source of income, it is submitted before this Court that an online portal may be directed to be formed by an Amicus Curiae or any authority as this Court may deem fit,” the plea said.

