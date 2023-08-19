No Paradise Lost: Jammu & Kashmir back as top film shooting spot 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the improvement in the ground situation in Valley, Jammu and Kashmir is again emerging as a favorite destination for filmmakers and about 300 films and serials in different languages have been shot in the picturesque Kashmir after the launch of the new film policy by the J&K government about two years back.

The filmmakers have returned to Kashmir to shoot in picturesque locations. Many Bollywood filmmakers have shot parts of their movies in the Valley in the last few years. A song of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Aaliya Bhatt of noted filmmaker Karan Johar was also filmed in Kashmir.

Kashmir has also emerged as the favorite destination for filmmakers from south India. Many South Indian films have been shot in the Valley recently. Besides, movies and serials in Punjabi, Urdu, Telugu, Kannada, and other languages have also been shot in Kashmir.

Before the onset of militancy in J&K in 1989, Kashmir used to be a favorite destination of the filmmakers in 1960s, 70s, and 80s, and many top Bollywood and Hollywood movies were shot in the picturesque locations in the Valley.

With the filmmakers returning to Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said J&K is again emerging as a favorite destination for film shooting after the launch of a new film policy in 2021.

“The era of 1980s, when Hollywood and Bollywood films were shot in Kashmir, is returning,” he said.

Lt Governor Sinha said about 300 films and serials have been shot in Kashmir after the launch of the new film policy. The revival of film tourism, he said, will help the growth of J&K’s economy and provide income opportunities to the unemployed youth.

The cinema-going culture has also revived in Valley after movie theatres were reopened last year. The cinema halls were closed in Kashmir after an outbreak of militancy in 1989. In order to woo the filmmakers to Kashmir, the government is providing subsidies to the filmmakers. As per the J&K Film policy-2021, the filmmakers would be provided subsidy for shooting films, serials, web series and documentaries.

For a filmmaker shooting their first film in J&K, upto 1 crore or 25% of the total Cost of Production (COP), whichever is lower will be provided by J&K Government if a minimum of 50% of total shooting days are shot in J&K. The subsidy would also be provided for the filmmakers, who are shooting their second and third film in J&K. Subsidy would also be given for films produced by award-winning producers and directors.

