Row erupts over renaming of Atal Park in Patna, BJP attacks Nitish government

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Less than a week after Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar paid his tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi, RJD leader and state forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav has renamed ‘Atal Park’ in the state capital as 'Coconut Park', raising speculation on whether everything was alright in the grand alliance.

Nitish, who was a minister in the former Vajpayee government, had always fondly remembered the former PM, recalling how the veteran BJP leader used to shower affection on him and how strong their personal bond was. In such a situation, Yadav's order to rename Atal Park as Coconut Park has come as a surprise, suggesting that the relationship between the two major allies of the ruling grand alliance in the state--RJD and JD (U)-- may be under strain.

Yadav, the eldest son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, inaugurated the renamed park in the Kankarbagh locality of the state capital on Monday. Departmental secretary Vandana Preyashi said that the name of the park was Coconut Park when the urban development department transferred it to the forest department.

BJP MLA Arun Kumar Sinha was also invited to the function for being the local people's representative. Sinha had, however, distanced himself from the function citing personal reasons.

Reacting sharply to the renaming of Atal Park, BJP leader and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said it was extremely disappointing. Meanwhile, state BJP president Samrat Chaudhary said that the park was named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee years ago. “Nitish ji says he has respect for Atal ji, but his words and deeds do not match," he remarked.

Sources in the forest and climate change department said that the renaming of the park has been put on hold for the time being and the minister asked to maintain restraint due to the controversy.

A group of local residents had named the park after Atal Bihari Vajpayee after his demise as a mark of respect for the department leader. Even a statue of the former Prime Minister was installed inside the park.

