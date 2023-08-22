Home Nation

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing charges of arson, theft against 5 accused

The court was hearing a case against five people, who were accused of being present in a riotous mob that set ablaze a place of worship and other properties on February 25, 2020.

Published: 22nd August 2023 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

FILE | Protesters during riots in Northeast Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A sessions court here has ordered the framing of charges, including those related to rioting, arson and theft, against five accused in a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying a "prima facie" case was made out against them.

The court was hearing a case against Ankit, Sourabh Sharma, Rohit, Rahul Kumar and Sachin, who were accused of being present in a riotous mob that set ablaze a place of worship and other properties, besides committing theft in Karwal Nagar on February 25, 2020.

"I find that a prima facie case is made out against the accused persons," Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala said in an order passed on Monday.

He said the accused are liable to be tried for the offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 427 (committing mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or upwards).

The five accused will also face trial for the offences under IPC sections 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to an amount of Rs 100 or upwards), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy building), and 450 (house-trespass in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment for life), ASJ Pramachala said.

Noting the statements of witnesses, including two police officials, the court said there was an unlawful assembly that vandalised the properties of people belonging to a particular community.

"They trespassed into houses of the victims so as to vandalise and set them on fire. Thus, they were acting out of a common object being shared by all the members of that assembly. Accused persons were duly identified by these witnesses," the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
2020 Delhi riots

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp