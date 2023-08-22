Chandrayaan-3 mission on schedule; smooth sailing for moon landing goes on, says ISRO

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule, the ISRO said on Tuesday, a day before the scheduled touch-down of its lander on the surface of the Moon.

The space agency said the Mission Operations Complex (MOX), located at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, is buzzing with energy and excitement.

"The mission is on schedule. Systems are undergoing regular checks. Smooth sailing is continuing," ISRO said in an update this afternoon on India's third mission to the Moon.

It also said the live telecast of the landing operations at MOX/ISTRAC begins at 5.20 pm on Wednesday, ahead of the scheduled touch-down of the lander with a rover in its belly near the south polar region around 6. 04 pm.

Chandrayaan-3's journey began a month and six days ago when it was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota on July 14.

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

