Five killed as heavy rains batter Himachal; Punjab on high alert 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: At least five people were killed and two went missing in separate incidents triggered by landslides and a cloudburst in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. An official said some people were trapped because of flash floods. The bodies of two people trapped under debris have been retrieved and rescue teams were deployed to evacuate the stranded people.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway was closed at Chakki Mor due to heavy rain for safety reasons. The Baddi-Nalagarh highway is closed for traffic the main bridge at Baddi was damaged in the rains. The Kiratpur-Manali national highway has been closed between Mandi and Kullu due to landslides for the last few days. Traffic was moving via alternative routes, but these routes have also been they now, said sources.

In Shimla, some trees were uprooted on Mall Road and near the Chief Minister’s residence following a landslide. The Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road is also closed to traffic as uprooted trees have blocked the road near Sanjauli. Neighbouring Punjab has been put on high alert as water inflow into the Bhakra-Nangal and Pong dams increased on Wednesday. The water level in Sutlej and Beas rivers continues to be high.

Schools in the state will remain closed, keeping in mind the flood-like situation in Punjab after heavy rains in the state and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. Sources said inflow into Bhakra-Nangal is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the Pong is 1.58 lakh cusecs. The inflow into the Bhakra-Nangal dam was 1.05 lakh cusecs and into the Pong was 58,702 cusecs. Bhakra Dam releases 58,400 cusecs of water and the Pong 67,083 cusecs of water.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains said all schools be closed till August 6, keeping in mind the flood-like situation in Punjab after heavy rains in the state and neighboring Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, a teacher died and three others were seriously injured when a portion of the Government Senior Secondary School building that is undergoing renovation at Baddowal in Ludhiana collapsed.

Houses collapse in yet another landslide in U’khand

Jakhan village in Uttarakhand on witnessed a landslide. Buildings in the village slipped and cracks appeared. The area falls under the active seismic belt and experts have cautioned about future geological upheavals. Vikas Nagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar said, “Jakhan village was hit by a landslide on Wednesday, in which 10 houses completely collapsed. Two were partially damaged. Seven cow shelters also collapsed”. The village had to be evacuated. There were 28 families in the village.”

CHANDIGARH: At least five people were killed and two went missing in separate incidents triggered by landslides and a cloudburst in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. An official said some people were trapped because of flash floods. The bodies of two people trapped under debris have been retrieved and rescue teams were deployed to evacuate the stranded people. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Shimla national highway was closed at Chakki Mor due to heavy rain for safety reasons. The Baddi-Nalagarh highway is closed for traffic the main bridge at Baddi was damaged in the rains. The Kiratpur-Manali national highway has been closed between Mandi and Kullu due to landslides for the last few days. Traffic was moving via alternative routes, but these routes have also been they now, said sources. In Shimla, some trees were uprooted on Mall Road and near the Chief Minister’s residence following a landslide. The Sanjauli-Chotta Shimla road is also closed to traffic as uprooted trees have blocked the road near Sanjauli. Neighbouring Punjab has been put on high alert as water inflow into the Bhakra-Nangal and Pong dams increased on Wednesday. The water level in Sutlej and Beas rivers continues to be high. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Schools in the state will remain closed, keeping in mind the flood-like situation in Punjab after heavy rains in the state and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh. Sources said inflow into Bhakra-Nangal is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the Pong is 1.58 lakh cusecs. The inflow into the Bhakra-Nangal dam was 1.05 lakh cusecs and into the Pong was 58,702 cusecs. Bhakra Dam releases 58,400 cusecs of water and the Pong 67,083 cusecs of water. Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains said all schools be closed till August 6, keeping in mind the flood-like situation in Punjab after heavy rains in the state and neighboring Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, a teacher died and three others were seriously injured when a portion of the Government Senior Secondary School building that is undergoing renovation at Baddowal in Ludhiana collapsed. Houses collapse in yet another landslide in U’khand Jakhan village in Uttarakhand on witnessed a landslide. Buildings in the village slipped and cracks appeared. The area falls under the active seismic belt and experts have cautioned about future geological upheavals. Vikas Nagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Vinod Kumar said, “Jakhan village was hit by a landslide on Wednesday, in which 10 houses completely collapsed. Two were partially damaged. Seven cow shelters also collapsed”. The village had to be evacuated. There were 28 families in the village.”