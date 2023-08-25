Home Nation

300 stranded in landslide near China border in Uttarakhand

According to sources, “A vehicle was damaged due to debris falling on a dumper near Guhiya Valley on Jakho- Sankri Motorway in Uttarkashi. No casualty was reported.”

Published: 25th August 2023

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A 100-metre road has been washed away due to heavy landslides along the Lipulekh-Tawaghat border road connecting the China border as well as rocks on the road. Around 300 passengers are stranded in the Dharchula and Gunji areas due to the disruption of connectivity on the route.

Administrative officials engaged in clearing the road have expressed hope that traffic will be restored by Friday morning.

Dharchula Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Pant told this daily, “Border Road Organisation (BRO), police, PWD and other departments are working relentlessly to open the blocked road and hope that the route will be cleared by Thursday evening or latest Friday morning”.

State Meteorological Department issued a message asking passengers travelling to hilly areas to travel after getting information about the weather forecast.

