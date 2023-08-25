Girl, 17, kills self over leaked photos in UP's Kaushambi 

By PTI

KAUSHAMBI: A 17-year-old girl hanged herself in her house in a village here after a neighbour leaked her private photos online, police said on Friday.

Her family members had gone to the youth's house to complain against him for uploading the girl's photos online, but they were abused by them, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the family had earlier filed a complaint with the police in the matter.

The main accused has been identified as Jai Singh, who also used to molest the girl, he said.

When the girl's family confronted Jai Singh's family, they abused them and also threatened to kill them, police said.

Police have booked six people under sections 147 (rioting), 354 (c)(Voyeurism), 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC and also sections of the POCSO Act.

Police have sent the girl's body for a post-mortem.

The accused is yet to be arrested.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

KAUSHAMBI: A 17-year-old girl hanged herself in her house in a village here after a neighbour leaked her private photos online, police said on Friday. Her family members had gone to the youth's house to complain against him for uploading the girl's photos online, but they were abused by them, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the family had earlier filed a complaint with the police in the matter.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The main accused has been identified as Jai Singh, who also used to molest the girl, he said. When the girl's family confronted Jai Singh's family, they abused them and also threatened to kill them, police said. Police have booked six people under sections 147 (rioting), 354 (c)(Voyeurism), 306 (abetment of suicide), 504 (breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the IPC and also sections of the POCSO Act. Police have sent the girl's body for a post-mortem. The accused is yet to be arrested. Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)