Maharashtra: 30 students hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Bhandara school

"We suspect it to be a case of food poisoning as the students took ill after consumption of food served to them at the hostel", said the health officer.

By PTI

BHANDARA: Thirty students of an ashram school in Bhandara district of eastern Maharashtra were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Yerali Ashram School in Tumsar town on Thursday, he said.

Talking to PTI, Bhandara district health officer Milind Somkuwar said, "Some students of the ashram school complained of vomiting, abdominal pain and fever on Thursday, after which a team of district health department examined 325 students residing in the school hostel."

Of them, 30 students were admitted to the sub-district hospital at Tumsar for treatment, he said.

"We suspect it to be a case of food poisoning as the students took ill after consumption of food served to them at the hostel," he said, adding that all the students are now stable and will be discharged soon.

The health department has collected the samples of food and water for testing, Somkuwar said.

Ashram schools are residential schools that impart education up to the secondary level to children from tribal communities.

