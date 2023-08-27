Home Nation

FIR against Amethi district chief of Congress' youth wing for allegedly assaulting Dalit man

In the complaint, it was alleged that Shubham Singh said, "You vote for Modi by taking ration", and when the complainant countered him by praising Modi, Singh and his aides attacked him and his wife.

By PTI

AMETHI: A case has been registered against Indian Youth Congress' Amethi district president Shubham Singh and his associates for allegedly assaulting and threatening a Dalit man, police said on Sunday.

The FIR comes a day after Singh had filed a police complaint against BJP leaders for allegedly attacking him.

According to the police, Jagdish Kori, a resident of Bhusianwa village, has filed a complaint at the Amethi police station.

Kori has alleged that at around 8:30 pm on Friday, he was going home from Amethi with his wife when Shubham Singh along with his companions Brijendra Singh, Loha Singh and some unidentified people assaulted the couple.

In the complaint, Kori alleged that Shubham Singh said, "You vote for Modi by taking ration", and when Jagdish countered by saying that "Modi is the hero of the country and is supporting all of us, Shubham Singh along with his companions attacked me and my wife".

The police said that on Jagdish's complaint, an FIR has been lodged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentionally insulting someone with the intent to disturb the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC along with relevant sections of SC-ST Act at Amethi police station against Shubham Singh and others.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Amethi police station Arun Dwivedi said that further investigation is being done following the FIR in the matter.

On Saturday, an FIR was registered against two BJP leaders and eight others for allegedly attacking Shubham Singh.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Elamaran said that in Shubham Singh's case, the investigation is being done by registering a case at Amethi police station and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

In the complaint given at the Amethi police station, Singh has alleged that on Friday night, Satyendra Pratap Singh, the district president of the BJP Kisan Morcha, along district president of BJP Yuva Morcha Vishu Mishra and eight others attacked him with sticks and rods, causing serious injuries.

