Haryana govt buys peace at communal riots-hit Nuh, allows symbolic yatra

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Amid Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s belligerence, the Haryana government on Monday bought peace by facilitating a symbolic shobha yatra at Nuh that was wracked by communal riots on July 31 last.

The administration allowed about 60 people, including 15 seers and a few leaders of right-wing groups, to offer prayers and jalabhishek (pouring water on the Shivling) at a Shiv temple in the Nalhar area of Nuh.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharm Dev and Swami Parmanand were among those allowed to visit the temple. After prayers at Nalhar, the group of 60, accompanied by some locals, went to the Jhir temple at Firozpur Jhirka.

Nuh district turned into a fortress following a call given by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat to take out the shobha yatra to mark the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

A few right-wing leaders were placed under house arrest in Gurugram. Also, several Hindu leaders and workers were put on notice not to participate in the yatra.

The Nuh administration had earlier denied permission for the yatra. The police had set up five major checkpoints from the Delhi-Gurugram border till Nuh.

