Home Nation

Haryana govt buys peace at communal riots-hit Nuh, allows symbolic yatra

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharm Dev and Swami Parmanand were among those allowed to visit the temple.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Closed shops at a deserted market ahead of a 'Shobha Yatra' called by Hindu organisations, in Nuh district, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Amid Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s belligerence, the Haryana government on Monday bought peace by facilitating a symbolic shobha yatra at Nuh that was wracked by communal riots on July 31 last.

The administration allowed about 60 people, including 15 seers and a few leaders of right-wing groups, to offer prayers and jalabhishek (pouring water on the Shivling) at a Shiv temple in the Nalhar area of Nuh.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharm Dev and Swami Parmanand were among those allowed to visit the temple. After prayers at Nalhar,  the group of 60, accompanied by some locals, went to the Jhir temple at Firozpur Jhirka.

Nuh district turned into a fortress following a call given by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat to take out the shobha yatra to mark the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

A few right-wing leaders were placed under house arrest in Gurugram. Also, several Hindu leaders and workers were put on notice not to participate in the yatra.

The Nuh administration had earlier denied permission for the yatra. The police had set up five major checkpoints from the Delhi-Gurugram border till Nuh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuh Nuh Violence Haryana Shobha Yatra VHP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp