Does Cong and China's Communist Party's MoU require Rahul to break morale of Indian forces: BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday flagged a 2008 MoU between the Congress and Chinese Community Party to target Rahul Gandhi, asking if the agreement required him to work against India's interests and to hurt the morale of Indian forces.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack came hours after Gandhi reiterated his charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion during the early weeks of the Ladakh standoff that China had not captured any part of Indian territory was an "absolute lie".

"The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land," Gandhi told reporters.

Hitting back, Bhatia said China captured over 43,000 sq km of Indian land when Jawaharlal Nehru was prime minister and asked if Gandhi believed the stalwart Congress leader and his great grandfather was a "traitor".

The term 'gaddar' (traitor) was used by Gandhi recently for those who "gave away a part of Bharat Mata" to China, the BJP leader noted.

Gandhi should disclose the details of the MoU signed between the Congress and the CCP, he said, alleging it has been claimed the agreement requires him to "spy" against India and to break to morale of Indian forces when they act decisively against the Chinese.

"Does this MoU also require to him to mock a prime minister, who is the protective shield for every citizen and has elevated India's global stature, as "surrender Modi"," Bhatia asked in a reference to Gandhi's earlier barb at him.

Noting that China had also donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Bhatia asked if this "bribe" is the reason behind his statements "against" India.

He asserted that no one can dare to capture an inch of Indian land under Modi's leadership.

The people of India will bless him again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the BJP will retain power with a bigger mandate, Bhatia said.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi termed "very serious" the issue of China releasing a "standard map" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, saying the neighbouring country had already taken India's land in Ladakh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue.

Gandhi told reporters, "I have just returned from Ladakh and I have been saying for years that what the PM has said, that not one inch of land has been lost in Ladakh, is an absolute lie. The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land."

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi flayed Gandhi for claiming that China had usurped India's land and accused him of making "baseless allegations". China grabbed India's land during the Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure as prime minister, Joshi said.

"Rahul Gandhi's allegations are baseless. They (China) are doing some activities in the area that were grabbed during Nehru's tenure as prime minister. This is due to the sins committed by the Congress post-independence that China has become our neighbour. From the time it was Tibet till today, these people pursued policies which led to this," Joshi said.

Rahul Gandhi "does not have any understanding" of policies, Joshi charged.

On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-called "standard map of China" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as regions within its borders.

"Our External Affairs Ministry has already condemned China's action on the map issue and has also strongly protested it. But he (Rahul Gandhi) does not trust our External Affairs Ministry. He believes in what China says," the Union minister said.

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday flagged a 2008 MoU between the Congress and Chinese Community Party to target Rahul Gandhi, asking if the agreement required him to work against India's interests and to hurt the morale of Indian forces. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's attack came hours after Gandhi reiterated his charge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion during the early weeks of the Ladakh standoff that China had not captured any part of Indian territory was an "absolute lie". "The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land," Gandhi told reporters.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Hitting back, Bhatia said China captured over 43,000 sq km of Indian land when Jawaharlal Nehru was prime minister and asked if Gandhi believed the stalwart Congress leader and his great grandfather was a "traitor". The term 'gaddar' (traitor) was used by Gandhi recently for those who "gave away a part of Bharat Mata" to China, the BJP leader noted. Gandhi should disclose the details of the MoU signed between the Congress and the CCP, he said, alleging it has been claimed the agreement requires him to "spy" against India and to break to morale of Indian forces when they act decisively against the Chinese. "Does this MoU also require to him to mock a prime minister, who is the protective shield for every citizen and has elevated India's global stature, as "surrender Modi"," Bhatia asked in a reference to Gandhi's earlier barb at him. Noting that China had also donated to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Bhatia asked if this "bribe" is the reason behind his statements "against" India. He asserted that no one can dare to capture an inch of Indian land under Modi's leadership. The people of India will bless him again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the BJP will retain power with a bigger mandate, Bhatia said. Earlier in the day, Gandhi termed "very serious" the issue of China releasing a "standard map" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, saying the neighbouring country had already taken India's land in Ladakh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak on the issue. Gandhi told reporters, "I have just returned from Ladakh and I have been saying for years that what the PM has said, that not one inch of land has been lost in Ladakh, is an absolute lie. The whole of Ladakh knows that China has usurped our land." Union Minister Pralhad Joshi flayed Gandhi for claiming that China had usurped India's land and accused him of making "baseless allegations". China grabbed India's land during the Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure as prime minister, Joshi said. "Rahul Gandhi's allegations are baseless. They (China) are doing some activities in the area that were grabbed during Nehru's tenure as prime minister. This is due to the sins committed by the Congress post-independence that China has become our neighbour. From the time it was Tibet till today, these people pursued policies which led to this," Joshi said. Rahul Gandhi "does not have any understanding" of policies, Joshi charged. On Monday, Beijing released the 2023 edition of the so-called "standard map of China" that laid claim over Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as regions within its borders. "Our External Affairs Ministry has already condemned China's action on the map issue and has also strongly protested it. But he (Rahul Gandhi) does not trust our External Affairs Ministry. He believes in what China says," the Union minister said.