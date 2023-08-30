Goa Shipyard to build warships for Kenya; UAE delegation visits Indian Navy units

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a significant success for the Indian defence manufacturing sector, India and Kenya on Tuesday agreed to collaborate in capacity building, ship design and construction. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Defence Aden Bare Duale.

As per the Ministry of Defence, capacity building and cooperation in the defence industry and equipment were discussed at length. “An MoU was signed between Goa Shipyard Ltd and Kenya Shipyard Limited for capacity building, collaboration in ship design and construction,” MoD said, adding, “Both the countries agreed that the defence relationship between the two countries has evolved from being training-centric to more strategic.”

Singh underscored the importance India attached to its ties with African nations. He also talked about the need for deeper cooperation in maritime security of the Indian Ocean region. Duale appreciated the growing prowess of the Indian defence industry, including in the private sector, and highlighted the areas in which the Indian industry can support the requirements of the Kenyan Forces. Both sides agreed to joint training in counter-insurgency and UN peacekeeping domains.

Duale is on a three-day visit to India and will be visiting Indian shipyards and defence industries in Goa and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, delegations from UAE and Brazil were in India to discuss the success of India’s military diplomacy. A three-member UAE Navy subject matter expert delegation led by Colonel Dr Ali Saif Ali Mehrazi reached India on 27 August for a four-day visit to explore specialised meteorology, oceanography and weather modelling units of Indian Navy (IN) at Kochi, Goa and New Delhi.

