AIMIM candidate, others booked for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans at Owaisi’s rally in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: An All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate and others have been booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during a public rally of party chief Asadduddin Owaisi organised for the upcoming Dumri by-elections in Jharkhand’s Giridih on Wednesday.

According to Giridih Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra, the FIR was lodged against the programme organizer Abdul Mobin Rizvi, Muzaffar Hasan Nurani, and others.

Notably, a video went viral on social media in which people could be heard shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans from the audience while Owaisi was delivering his speech in support of his party’s candidate.

AIMIM candidate Abdul Mobin Rizvi and others booked for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during a public rally of party Chief Asadduddin Owaisi for Dumri by-elections in #Jharkhand’s Giridih.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @santwana99 @Shahid_Faridi_ pic.twitter.com/GgtIaR0ejR — Mukesh Ranjan (@Mukesh_TNIE) August 31, 2023

According to an official communiqué from the district administration, a team was formed to examine the video which found that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised from the audience during the rally. They found that the act was a violation of the model code of conduct and an attempt to disturb communal harmony.

In this context, an FIR has been registered by the concerned team at Dumri police station against AIMIM party candidate Abdul Mobin Rizvi, Muzaffar Hasan Noorani, and other unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Representation of the People (RP) Act, it said.

Polling for the by-election to the Dumri assembly constituency will be held on September 5 and the votes will be counted on September 8.

The by-election was necessitated due to the death of JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahto, the former education minister, in April this year.

The JMM has fielded Mahto's wife Bebi Devi as the candidate of the INDIA bloc, while the AJSU Party has nominated Yashoda Devi as the NDA candidate.

