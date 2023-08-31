Home Nation

SAD, BSP won’t join Oppn bloc

Regarding BSP chief Mayawati, Sharad Pawar said which side she is on is known.

Published: 31st August 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Maharashtra President Nana Patole, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during the MVA press conference on the eve of I.N.D.I.A. alliance meeting, in Mumbai. (PTI

By Sudhir Suryawanshi, Harpreet Bajwa and Namita Bajp
Express News Service

MUMBAI / CHANDIGARH / LUCKNOW:  NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said as many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will participate in the two-day INDIA meeting, up from 26 parties last time. Pawar mentioned two parties, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which left the NDA in 2020, and the BSP, as candidates to join INDIA, but added that both have their compulsions. 

As for SAD, its direct rivals in Punjab are the Congress and AAP. “No decision will be taken that will hurt the incumbent alliance partners,” Pawar said. Regarding BSP chief Mayawati, he said which side she is on is known. “She is already communicating with the BJP. Things will be much more clear closer to the Lok Sabha polls,” the Maratha strongman said.

For its part, the SAD said it cannot be part of any arrangement that includes the Congress and AAP. SAD leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder confirmed that the party was approached to join INDIA but said it will stay away. Sources said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had approached SAD and Indian National Lok Dal to join INDIA. Mayawati, too, was categorical that the BSP will go it alone in the polls. She reiterated her stand of equidistance with both the NDA and INDIA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDIA NDA Sharad Pawar Akali Dal BSP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp