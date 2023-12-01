International food safety body endorses India's proposal on standards for millet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's proposal for the development of global standards for millet has been endorsed by members of a leading international food safety and quality standard-setting body created by the UN.

The Codex Alimentarious Commission (CAC), the international food safety body, created by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations with 188 member countries, also praised India's standards on millet during its 46th session held in Rome, Italy, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement Friday.

India has framed a comprehensive group standard for 15 types of millet specifying eight quality parameters, which received resounding applause at the international meet.

The CAC currently has standards for sorghum and pearl millet.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian delegation on the "momentous" occasion which coincides with the celebration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

He said India has played a pivotal role in making the millet choice of the common man.

"India's proposal will set the benchmark in highlighting millet and its benefits worldwide," he said.

According to the ministry, India put forward a proposal for developing global standards for millet, especially for finger millet, barnyard millet, kodo millet, proso millet, and little millet as group standards as in the case of pulses.

The proposal was unanimously endorsed in the session at FAO Headquarters in Rome, which is being attended by representatives from 161 member countries, including the European Union (EU), the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian delegation led by CEO, FSSAI G Kamala Vardhana Rao had proposed international group standards for millets not only considering that 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets but also reflecting on the growing international trade in these products, the statement said.

With the CAC endorsing the proposal, work on the submission of project documents and development of draft standards will now be initiated by India, it said.

The group standards on millets framed by the FSSAI for 15 types of millets, which specify eight quality parameters, including maximum limits for moisture content, uric acid content, extraneous matter, other edible grains, defects, weevilled grains, and immature and shrivelled grains, will act as an important foundation for the development of global standards.

The existing Codex standards for sorghum and pearl millet would also be reviewed while making the group standards for millets, the statement stated. The current session marks the 60th anniversary of the CAC, of which India has been a member since 1964.

