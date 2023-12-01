PM Modi meets Israeli President, bats for early and durable resolution of Palestine issue

By PTI

DUBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a productive meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and underscored India's support for a two-state solution and an early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi met Herzog on the sidelines of the COP28 World Climate Action Summit here in the UAE.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages, External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on X.

Modi and Herzog exchanged views on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the region.

“The Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued and safe delivery of humanitarian aid for the affected population,” Bagchi said.

Modi emphasised India's support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Had a very productive meeting with President @Isaac_Herzog of Israel earlier today. Our talks covered a wide range of global and bilateral issues," Modi tweeted.

President Herzog congratulated Prime Minister on the success of India's G20 Presidency and welcomed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, it said.

"At the COP28 conference, I met dozens of leaders from around the world," President Herzog said.

"I spoke with them about how Hamas blatantly violates the ceasefire agreements and repeated again and again the demand to place the release of the hostages at the very top of the international community's agenda, alongside respect for the right of the State of Israel to defend itself," he added.

