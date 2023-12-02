Delhi airport: 18 flights diverted due to bad weather
The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Amritsar.
Published: 02nd December 2023 11:25 AM | Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 11:25 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: As many as 18 flights at the Delhi airport were diverted due to bad weather on Saturday morning, according to an official.
In a post on microblogging platform X at around 0810 hrs, the Delhi airport said low visibility procedures were in progress at the airport.
