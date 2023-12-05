Family alleges rat nibbling on deceased woman's body in Uttar Pradesh hospital; probe ordered

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A probe has been initiated after the family of a 24-year-old woman, who died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, claimed that some of her body parts were allegedly nibbled away by rats at a mortuary of a government hospital while it was lined up for postmortem examination in Lalitpur district of Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh.

The woman, named Anubha Yadav, of Mailar village of Lalitpur district allegedly died by suicide and her body was sent for postmortem on Saturday.

Upon reaching the hospital on Monday to claim the body, the family protested, they got infuriated on finding out that the body of the deceased was lying on the floor with the face partially nibbled away by rats. Agitated family members protested at the hospital demanding action against those responsible for the negligence. The district administration assured them of necessary measures to address the issue, leading to the pacification of the aggrieved family.

Meanwhile, Lalitpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed set up a three-member panel to probe into the matter. Dr Ahmad said that the committee would also look into why the body was not kept inside a deep freezer at the postmortem house. However, as per the sources, of the six deep freezers present in the autopsy house, two were lying defunct.

However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

No arrests have been made in connection with the case. According to police sources, the family had lodged a complaint against the victim's husband, Hardesh Yadav, and three other members of the family of her in-laws, accusing them of killing her for dowry. However, a video recovered from Yadav's mobile phone reportedly contradicts the family's claim, showing the victim dying by suicide. a local police officer said.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: A probe has been initiated after the family of a 24-year-old woman, who died under mysterious circumstances on Saturday, claimed that some of her body parts were allegedly nibbled away by rats at a mortuary of a government hospital while it was lined up for postmortem examination in Lalitpur district of Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh. The woman, named Anubha Yadav, of Mailar village of Lalitpur district allegedly died by suicide and her body was sent for postmortem on Saturday. Upon reaching the hospital on Monday to claim the body, the family protested, they got infuriated on finding out that the body of the deceased was lying on the floor with the face partially nibbled away by rats. Agitated family members protested at the hospital demanding action against those responsible for the negligence. The district administration assured them of necessary measures to address the issue, leading to the pacification of the aggrieved family.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, Lalitpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Imtiyaz Ahmed set up a three-member panel to probe into the matter. Dr Ahmad said that the committee would also look into why the body was not kept inside a deep freezer at the postmortem house. However, as per the sources, of the six deep freezers present in the autopsy house, two were lying defunct. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case. No arrests have been made in connection with the case. According to police sources, the family had lodged a complaint against the victim's husband, Hardesh Yadav, and three other members of the family of her in-laws, accusing them of killing her for dowry. However, a video recovered from Yadav's mobile phone reportedly contradicts the family's claim, showing the victim dying by suicide. a local police officer said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp