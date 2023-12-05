Navy ranks will be renamed in line with Indian culture: Modi

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Indian Navy’s ranks will be renamed in line with Indian traditions and its epaulettes will also be changed similar to the naval ensign. Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said, the India of today is moving forward abandoning the “slavery mentality”.

He expressed happiness that the new epaulettes donned by naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as they will be similar to the naval ensign. The PM also recalled unveiling the new naval ensign last year which was inspired by the maritime prowess of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and contains the octagonal seal of the Maratha kingdom.

Emphasizing the strengthening of Nari Shakti in the armed forces, Modi congratulated the Indian Navy on the appointment of the country’s first woman commanding officer in a naval ship. The PM attended the programme marking Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on Monday. He also witnessed the operational demonstrations by Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg.

Reflecting on India’s history, the PM emphasized that it is not about slavery, defeats and disappointments alone, but also comprises the glorious chapters of India’s victories, courage, knowledge and science, art and creative skills, and maritime capabilities.

The event saw participation of more than 15 major and minor warships (mostly indigenous) along with over 40 aircraft comprising MIG 29 K, indigenous LCA Navy and Advanced Light Helicopter, as well as the newly inducted multi-mission helicopter MH 60 R.

The event also included the unveiling of a spectacular 43 feet high statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort by the PM. The statue was conceived and conceptualised by the Indian Navy and funded by the government of Maharashtra. The Indian Navy celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the force and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Indian Navy’s ranks will be renamed in line with Indian traditions and its epaulettes will also be changed similar to the naval ensign. Inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said, the India of today is moving forward abandoning the “slavery mentality”. He expressed happiness that the new epaulettes donned by naval officers will now highlight the heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as they will be similar to the naval ensign. The PM also recalled unveiling the new naval ensign last year which was inspired by the maritime prowess of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and contains the octagonal seal of the Maratha kingdom. Emphasizing the strengthening of Nari Shakti in the armed forces, Modi congratulated the Indian Navy on the appointment of the country’s first woman commanding officer in a naval ship. The PM attended the programme marking Navy Day celebrations at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra on Monday. He also witnessed the operational demonstrations by Indian Navy’s ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from Tarkarli beach, Sindhudurg.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Reflecting on India’s history, the PM emphasized that it is not about slavery, defeats and disappointments alone, but also comprises the glorious chapters of India’s victories, courage, knowledge and science, art and creative skills, and maritime capabilities. The event saw participation of more than 15 major and minor warships (mostly indigenous) along with over 40 aircraft comprising MIG 29 K, indigenous LCA Navy and Advanced Light Helicopter, as well as the newly inducted multi-mission helicopter MH 60 R. The event also included the unveiling of a spectacular 43 feet high statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Rajkot Fort by the PM. The statue was conceived and conceptualised by the Indian Navy and funded by the government of Maharashtra. The Indian Navy celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the force and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp